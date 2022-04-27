Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $134.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 13.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $2.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.83 billion, up 4.46% from the prior-year quarter.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.75 per share and revenue of $8.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.06% and +5.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. Williams-Sonoma is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams-Sonoma has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.01, which means Williams-Sonoma is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that WSM has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

