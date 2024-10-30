Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the latest trading day at $132.43, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 12.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Williams-Sonoma in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.76, reflecting a 3.83% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.78 billion, indicating a 3.86% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.99 per share and a revenue of $7.54 billion, representing changes of +7.54% and -2.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.34% downward. Currently, Williams-Sonoma is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Williams-Sonoma is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.59. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.48 of its industry.

One should further note that WSM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

