Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $168.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 0.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WSM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, WSM is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 131.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 19.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion, which would represent changes of +4.42% and +5.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WSM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher within the past month. WSM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, WSM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.9, which means WSM is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that WSM has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



