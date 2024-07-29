Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) ended the recent trading session at $153.76, demonstrating a -1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings's shares have seen an increase of 10.14% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Williams-Sonoma will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.46, showcasing a 6.41% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.82 billion, reflecting a 2.53% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.25 per share and a revenue of $7.76 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.42% and +0.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.78% lower. Williams-Sonoma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Williams-Sonoma's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.7 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that WSM has a PEG ratio of 2.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

