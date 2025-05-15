Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $171.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 24.71% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 9% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Williams-Sonoma will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.75, reflecting a 14.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.67 billion, indicating a 0.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.48 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion, indicating changes of -3.53% and -0.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.47% downward. Right now, Williams-Sonoma possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Williams-Sonoma is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.24. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.24.

It's also important to note that WSM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Home Furnishings industry stood at 2.34 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

