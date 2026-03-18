Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2026, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.04, compared to $3.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion, representing a surprise of -1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids : 44 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 45.

: 44 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 45. Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : 3.2% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 181 versus 182 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 181 versus 182 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - West Elm : 116 versus 119 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 116 versus 119 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma : 152 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 151.

: 152 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 151. Number of stores - Rejuvenation : 13 versus 14 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13 versus 14 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 506 compared to the 511 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 506 compared to the 511 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $838.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $909.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

: $838.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $909.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $579.35 million compared to the $573.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $579.35 million compared to the $573.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Revenue- Other : $123.82 million compared to the $96.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

: $123.82 million compared to the $96.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Revenue- West Elm : $485.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $496.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

: $485.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $496.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $330.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Williams-Sonoma here>>>

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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