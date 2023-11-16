Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $3.66 for the same period compares to $3.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.34, the EPS surprise was +9.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : -14.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -7.1%.

: -14.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -7.1%. Comparable store sales - Williams-Sonoma - YoY change : -1.9% compared to the -0.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -1.9% compared to the -0.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change : -16.6% compared to the -10.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -16.6% compared to the -10.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM : -22.4% versus -17.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -22.4% versus -17.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change : -6.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -5.9%.

: -6.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -5.9%. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 191 versus 189 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 191 versus 189 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - West Elm : 123 compared to the 124 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 123 compared to the 124 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $778 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $837.77 million.

: $778 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $837.77 million. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $252 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.28 million.

: $252 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.28 million. Revenue- Other : $81 million versus $114.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $81 million versus $114.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- West Elm : $466 million compared to the $490.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $466 million compared to the $490.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $277 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.18 million.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.