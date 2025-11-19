Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87, the EPS surprise was +4.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids : 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44.

: 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44. Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : 4% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 183 compared to the 180 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 183 compared to the 180 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - West Elm : 119 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 120.

: 119 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 120. Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma : 153 compared to the 153 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 153 compared to the 153 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - Rejuvenation : 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.

: 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12. Number of stores - Total : 513 versus 509 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 513 versus 509 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $741.53 million versus $728.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $741.53 million versus $728.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $276.42 million compared to the $257.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

: $276.42 million compared to the $257.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Revenue- Other : $105.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $105.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Revenue- West Elm : $468.24 million versus $457.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $468.24 million versus $457.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $291.38 million compared to the $293.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

