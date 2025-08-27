Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2025, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported revenue of $1.84 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.00, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 billion, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : 3.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.

: 3.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.7%. Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma : 154 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 154.

: 154 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 154. Number of stores - West Elm : 119 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 120.

: 119 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 120. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 181 compared to the 179 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 181 compared to the 179 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Rejuvenation : 11 compared to the 12 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 11 compared to the 12 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Total : 509 versus 509 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 509 versus 509 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids : 44 versus 44 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 44 versus 44 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $724.58 million compared to the $732.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $724.58 million compared to the $732.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $249.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $249.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen : $286.75 million compared to the $264.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $286.75 million compared to the $264.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Revenue- West Elm : $468.55 million compared to the $464.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $468.55 million compared to the $464.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenue- Other: $107.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Williams-Sonoma here>>>

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.