Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $181.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.57%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings have appreciated by 2.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Williams-Sonoma in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.24%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.8 billion, indicating a 4.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.19 per share and revenue of $8.14 billion, indicating changes of +3.96% and +4.33%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Williams-Sonoma is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams-Sonoma has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.4 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.58.

Meanwhile, WSM's PEG ratio is currently 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.