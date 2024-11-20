Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +11.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : -2.9% compared to the -3.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -2.9% compared to the -3.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Total : 525 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 521.

: 525 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 521. Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids : 46 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45.

: 46 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45. Number of stores - Rejuvenation : 11 versus 11 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11 versus 11 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 186 compared to the 185 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 186 compared to the 185 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - West Elm : 122 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 122.

: 122 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 122. Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma : 160 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 158.

: 160 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 158. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $718 million versus $725.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

: $718 million versus $725.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $252 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $248.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $252 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $248.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Other : $93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

: $93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Revenue- West Elm : $451 million versus $441.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $451 million versus $441.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $287 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.