Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, down 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $3.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion, representing a surprise of -5.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : -11.9% compared to the -7.27% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: -11.9% compared to the -7.27% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable store sales - Williams-Sonoma - YoY change : -0.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -4%.

: -0.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -4%. Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change : -10.6% versus -3.17% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -10.6% versus -3.17% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM : -20.8% versus -11% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -20.8% versus -11% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change : -9% compared to the -4.33% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -9% compared to the -4.33% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 190 compared to the 187.2 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 190 compared to the 187.2 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - West Elm : 123 compared to the 122.4 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 123 compared to the 122.4 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $786 million versus $862.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $786 million versus $862.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $245 million versus $235.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $245 million versus $235.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen : $256 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $223.15 million.

: $256 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $223.15 million. Revenue- West Elm : $484 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $556.95 million.

: $484 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $556.95 million. Revenue- Other: $92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.52 million.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

