Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $1.74 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +6.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : -3.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -2.2%.

: -3.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -2.2%. Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids : 45 versus 45 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 45 versus 45 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 185 versus 183 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 185 versus 183 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - West Elm : 122 versus 121 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 122 versus 121 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma : 158 compared to the 155 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 158 compared to the 155 average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM : -4.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.1%.

: -4.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.1%. Number of stores - Rejuvenation : 11 versus 11 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11 versus 11 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $726 million versus $742.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change.

: $726 million versus $742.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $240 million compared to the $242.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $240 million compared to the $242.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Revenue- Other : $104 million versus $86.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

: $104 million versus $86.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Revenue- West Elm : $459 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $472.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

: $459 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $472.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen : $259 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $261.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

