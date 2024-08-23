Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings Beat, FY24 Guidance Lowered

Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM reported mixed results for second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 30, 2024).



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but net revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined, but the bottom line increased on the back of the 2-for-1 stock split completed in July.



Following the earnings release, shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products lost 9.3% on Aug 22.

Earnings, Revenues & Comps Discussion

Non-GAAP earnings of $1.74 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 by 6.1% and increased 11.5% from $1.56 reported a year ago.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote

Revenues of $1.79 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.82 billion by 1.5% and decreased 4% year over year.



In the fiscal second quarter, comps were down 3.3% compared with 11.9% in the year-ago period. Our model predicted comps to decline 1.8% in the quarter.



Comps at West Elm brand decreased 4.8% compared with 20.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. Comps at Pottery Barn dipped 7.1% compared with 10.6% reported in the year-ago quarter. Williams-Sonoma comps fell 0.8% compared with 0.7% registered in the year-ago quarter. Pottery Barn Kids and Teens comps increased 1.5% against a 9% decline reported in the year-ago quarter.



Merchandise inventories fell 4.1% to $1.25 billion during the reported quarter.

Operating Highlights

The gross margin was 46.2%, which increased 550 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period’s tally (above our projection of 42.9%). The increase was due to higher merchandise margins and lower costs from supply-chain efficiencies, partially offset by occupancy deleverage.



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were 30% of net revenues (above our projection of 27.6%), reflecting an increase of 390 bps year over year due to higher performance-based incentive compensation and advertising spend.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 160 bps from the year-ago period’s figure to 16.2% for the quarter. Our model predicted an operating margin of 15.3% in the quarter.

Financials

As of Jul 28, 2024, Williams-Sonoma reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.27 billion, slightly up from $1.26 billion in the fiscal 2023-end.



Net cash from operating activities totaled $473.3 billion in the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared with $715 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance Updated

Williams-Sonoma now anticipates fiscal 2024 net revenues to decline in the 1.5-4% range compared with the prior projection between -3% and +3%. Comps for the year are now expected to be in the range of -3% to -5.5% compared with -4.5% to +1.5% expected earlier.



The company now expects its operating margin between 18% and 18.4% (versus earlier expectations of 17.6% and 18%), including the impact of the first-quarter out-of-period adjustment of 60bps.



Annual interest income is projected to be approximately $45 million, and the annual effective tax rate is likely to be 25.5%.



For the long term, the company still projects mid-to-high-single-digit annual net revenue growth and an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.

Zacks Rank & Recent Releases

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



