Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PB Teen Reveals Largest Dorm Collection

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM is driving growth through various strategic efforts in its e-commerce channel. In this regard, its portfolio brand — Pottery Barn Teen (PB Teen) — launched its largest dorm collection. This new assorted dorm collection can be shopped online, in-store and on the Pottery Barn Teen mobile application. The brand also offers a consistent and convenient Ship-to-Store option for easy pickup at any Williams-Sonoma’s retail locations across the nation.



The new assorted collection features dorm bedding, bath, storage, and decorating essentials. The collection comes in a range of elegant styles, including a new romantic, vintage-inspired collaboration of floral dorm bedding and décor with the fashion brand, LoveShackFancy.



The company is optimistic that the new collection will assist its customers in creating a quality, efficient and functional dorm living experience, as these are crafted with high-quality materials.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of WSM have risen 10.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s growth of 11.3%. Although the company’s shares have declined, its consistent retail expansion efforts, e-commerce growth initiatives and diversified product portfolio are most likely to drive growth in the upcoming period.

Williams-Sonoma Rides on E-commerce Growth

Williams-Sonoma is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the United States. Its innovative efforts have helped the company to drive e-commerce growth. The company’s investment in merchandising of its brands, efficient catalog circulations and digital marketing boosts revenues from the e-commerce channel. E-commerce penetration has been increasing, buoyed by its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies. This provides WSM with a competitive edge over its peers, helping it to become the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer.



Williams-Sonoma is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement. The company remains on track to invest nearly $250 million in fiscal 2023 for the long-term growth of the business, prioritizing technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. The company initiated its long-term growth plan with $50 million invested for capital expenditures in first-quarter 2023.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY.



Yum China currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). YUMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 301.6%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 46.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUMC’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 19.7% and 89.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chipotle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CMG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 64.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 14.1% and 33.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chuy's Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1. CHUY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 100.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.9% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.