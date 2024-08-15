Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the latest trading day at $141.03, indicating a +1.74% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.61% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.34%.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings's stock has dropped by 7.64% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Williams-Sonoma in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.45, reflecting a 7.05% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.82 billion, indicating a 2.53% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.24 per share and a revenue of $7.76 billion, representing changes of -2.56% and +0.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Williams-Sonoma. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% downward. Williams-Sonoma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Williams-Sonoma is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.83.

Meanwhile, WSM's PEG ratio is currently 2.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.