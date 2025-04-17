Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $139.21, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

Shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings have depreciated by 17.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Williams-Sonoma in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.76, reflecting a 13.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.67 billion, reflecting a 0.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.52 per share and a revenue of $7.7 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.07% and -0.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. At present, Williams-Sonoma boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Williams-Sonoma is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.46 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that WSM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

