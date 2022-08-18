Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the most recent trading day at $166.97, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 19.84% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.47, up 7.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, up 4.07% from the year-ago period.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.08 per share and revenue of $8.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.28% and +4.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower. Williams-Sonoma is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.

Also, we should mention that WSM has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.