Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $184.15, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 5.08% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WSM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, WSM is projected to report earnings of $3.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.99 billion, up 12.73% from the prior-year quarter.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.57 per share and revenue of $8.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.11% and +19.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WSM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.98% higher. WSM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, WSM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42.

Investors should also note that WSM has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

