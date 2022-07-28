Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $140.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 18.93% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Williams-Sonoma will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Williams-Sonoma is projected to report earnings of $3.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, up 4.07% from the year-ago period.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.08 per share and revenue of $8.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.28% and +4.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% lower within the past month. Williams-Sonoma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams-Sonoma has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53.

It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

