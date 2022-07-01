Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the most recent trading day at $112.81, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 14.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $3.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.29 per share and revenue of $8.7 billion, which would represent changes of +9.7% and +5.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Williams-Sonoma is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams-Sonoma has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.81 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.81.

Also, we should mention that WSM has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

WSM

