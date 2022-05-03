Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the most recent trading day at $139.50, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 6.32% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.97, up 1.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, up 4.46% from the year-ago period.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.75 per share and revenue of $8.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.06% and +5.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% higher. Williams-Sonoma currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Williams-Sonoma is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.97.

It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.