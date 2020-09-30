Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Launches New Collaboration CRUXGG

Williams Sonoma, a namesake brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, has launched a new collaboration — CRUXGG — with Ghetto Gastro in partnership with kitchen design and manufacturing company, CRUX.



Ghetto Gastro is a collective of top chefs who utilize food to empower communities and promote social justice related to race, class, and inclusion. Ghetto Gastro, CRUX and Williams Sonoma have worked together to bring in a line of countertop kitchen electrics that serves home cooks with bold designs that will help them to be connected to the world while they are in kitchen.



Williams Sonoma’s president, Ryan Ross, said, "Williams Sonoma has a rich history of offering our customers unique products that tell a story and support a worthy cause."



The Williams Sonoma brand has been helping communities via bridging the gap through food. This brand is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for kitchen and home that provides world-class service and enhanced customer experience.



It is worth mentioning that comps in the Williams Sonoma brand increased an impressive 29.4% for second-quarter fiscal 2020 against 1.1% decline registered in the prior-year period. The brand capitalized on the shift to cooking-at-home during the pandemic and executed a relevant marketing strategy. Customer growth reached more than 15% during the quarter.



With regard to marketing and relevant content strategies, the brand opted for the ‘food first’ approach, highlighting ideas, recipes and culinary skills that revolved around eating well at home. In order to maintain the growth trajectory in the WilliamsSonoma brand, the company has been focusing on innovative exclusive products, further improving its digital experience, driving more awareness and interest in cooking at home, as well as optimizing channel mix.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. Williams-Sonoma is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the United States. The company has a history of driving market share gains, supported by strong e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs and retail stores, along with shipping fees received for the delivery of merchandise. Given these tailwinds, it surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing 11 quarters.



Williams-Sonoma — which shares space with RH RH, At Home Group Inc. HOME and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETH in the same industry — currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

