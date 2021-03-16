Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Joins Trisha Yearwood, Launches Gwendolyn

Williams-Sonoma, a namesake brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, launched a new tabletop collection, Gwendolyn, in partnership with Trisha Yearwood, the music superstar and best-selling cookbook author.



The brand-new Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn collection offers dinnerware and serving pieces that are influenced by hand drawings of wedding cakes by Trisha’s mother. Williams-Sonoma in collaboration with Trisha has designed and fabricated the Gwendolyn tabletop collection with uniqueness to each piece.



The addition of Gwendolyn to Williams-Sonoma’s collection will enhance its high-quality product line for the kitchen and home.



With respect to this, president of Williams-Sonoma, Ryan Ross, said, “Trisha’s new Gwendolyn tabletop collection showcases our passion for creating authentic products that our customers love.”

Comps Growth & Share Performance

Despite challenges owing to COVID-19 related disruptions, Williams-Sonoma’s comps grew 24.4% year over year in the fiscal third-quarter, driven by comps growth in the e-commerce business. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter.



Third-quarter comps growth of 24.4% was higher than 10.5% growth in the fiscal second quarter and 5.5% in the year-ago period. Notably, comps in Williams-Sonoma increased by an impressive 30.4% against 2.1% decline seen in the prior-year quarter. Comps in the Pottery Barn brand grew 24.1% compared with 3.4% growth in the prior-year quarter. Pottery Barn Kids and Teen’s comps rose 23.8% compared with 4% growth in the year-ago quarter. The West Elm brand’s comps rose 21.8% versus 14.1% growth in the year-ago quarter.



The company has been investing in high-quality, well-designed, sustainable products at a great value. Through this along with prudent marketing, the company has been serving a wide range of customers across aesthetics and price points, thereby creating a distinctive and competitive advantage.



Williams-Sonoma’s shares have surged 52.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 37.7% rally. Also, the company’s earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days. The company has been benefiting from marketing strategies and brand optimization. In order to maintain the growth trajectory in the Williams-Sonoma brand, the company has been focusing on various collaborations.





During September 2020, the company’s Williams-Sonoma launched a new collaboration — CRUXGG — with Ghetto Gastro in partnership with kitchen design and manufacturing company, CRUX.

Zacks Rank

Williams-Sonoma — which shares space with At Home Group Inc. HOME, RH RH and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS in the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

