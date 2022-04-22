Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Williams-Sonoma in Focus

Based in San Francisco, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is in the Retail-Wholesale sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -17.02%. The seller of cookware and home furnishings is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.71 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.22%. This compares to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry's yield of 0.7% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.44%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.12 is up 20% from last year. Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.95%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Williams-Sonoma's current payout ratio is 19%, meaning it paid out 19% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for WSM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $15.75 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 6.06%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that WSM is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

