Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) ended the recent trading session at $171.83, demonstrating a +1.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 16.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Williams-Sonoma in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Williams-Sonoma is projected to report earnings of $1.8 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.8 billion, reflecting a 4.25% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.26 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.75% and +4.39%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. Williams-Sonoma presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Williams-Sonoma is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.59.

One should further note that WSM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.