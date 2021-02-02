Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the most recent trading day at $125.74, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.56%.

WSM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.21, up 50.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.08 billion, up 12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WSM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. WSM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, WSM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

