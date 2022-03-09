Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $146.20, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 11.26% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.68% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Williams-Sonoma is projected to report earnings of $4.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.57 billion, up 11.96% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Williams-Sonoma is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Williams-Sonoma currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.17.

Also, we should mention that WSM has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

