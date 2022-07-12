Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $128.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $3.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.29 per share and revenue of $8.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.7% and +5.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Williams-Sonoma currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.

We can also see that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.