Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the most recent trading day at $124.26, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 15.81% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 13.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Williams-Sonoma will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $2.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.83 billion, up 4.46% from the prior-year quarter.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.75 per share and revenue of $8.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.06% and +5.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Williams-Sonoma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Williams-Sonoma is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.75.

Meanwhile, WSM's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

