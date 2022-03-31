Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the most recent trading day at $145, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 3.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $2.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, up 4.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.56 per share and revenue of $8.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.78% and +5.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.43% higher. Williams-Sonoma is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Williams-Sonoma is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.31, which means Williams-Sonoma is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.