Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Expands Portfolio With GreenRow Brand

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM has introduced an internally designed and developed brand — GreenRow.



With the use of sustainable materials and manufacturing practices, GreenRow is meant to create colorful, vintage-inspired heirloom quality products. The diversified debut collection of the brand includes living room, bedroom, and dining furniture along with rugs, bedding, bath, baby, lighting and related decor items.



GreenRow assortments will support at least one of WSM’s ESG initiatives and will prioritize innovative and sustainable manufacturing practices with low-impact materials wherever possible. These features will make several pieces in the debut collection one-of-a-kind or limited edition. Also, the company has partnered with some third-party organizations to certify products against industry-leading standards such as Textile Exchange’s Global Recycling Standard, Fair Trade USA and Nest’s Ethical Handcraft Program. This move will promote more sustainable production and worker well-being across the supply chain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of WSM gained 2.2% during the trading session on May 15. The stock has risen 1.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s growth of 7.7%.

More on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the United States. Its innovative efforts have helped the company to drive e-commerce growth. The company’s investment in merchandising of its brands, efficient catalog circulations and digital marketing boosts revenues from the e-commerce channel. E-commerce penetration has been increasing, buoyed by its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies.



Williams-Sonoma is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement. The company remains on track to invest nearly $250 million in fiscal 2023 for the long-term growth of the business, prioritizing technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG sports a Zacks Rank #1. CMG has a long-term earnings growth rate of 31.8%. The shares of the company have risen 37% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.9% and 33.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. ARCO has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.8%. The shares of the company have gained 12.8% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO’s 2023 sales suggests growth of 13.4% from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CHUY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 9.5% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.1% and 23.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

