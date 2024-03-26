Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Expands Portfolio With Deepika Padukone

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s WSM focus on expansion initiatives is mirrored in its diversified product portfolio andglobal marketreach. The market position of the company’s portfolio of brands is attracting accretive collaborations, which, in turn, are increasing market reach and growth prospects.



Considering the tailwinds being true for Williams-Sonoma’s prospects, recently the company’s portfolio brand, Pottery Barn, collaborated with globally acclaimed actor and style icon, Deepika Padukone. The style icon’s debut home furnishings collection with Pottery Barn is exquisitely inspired by Indian vintage motifs, which house a collection of entertaining and serve-ware pieces, textiles and decorative accessories.



The United States assortment comprises bedding, embroidered pillows, decorative accessories and hand-knotted rugs. Furthermore, a collection including dinnerware and serve-ware, with textured, floral sculpted details and an earthy aesthetic, will be exclusively available in India, the Middle East and the Philippines.

Focus on Product Portfolio Boosts Growth

Williams-Sonoma leverages the market demand patterns for its brand portfolio, which serves a wide range of categories, aesthetics and life stages, and helps to stimulate its growth prospects despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.



During 2023, the company engaged in various collaborations including Bridgerton, the Super Mario franchise, Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and a few others. These exclusive collaborations, along with digital app launch and new store additions, aided the company in diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market reach, positioning it well through 2024 and beyond.



The company is optimistic about its upcoming growth prospects with an impressive pipeline of new launches with engaging content and corresponding events, both in-store as well as online.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Owing to these tailwinds, shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products surged 98.9% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 54.3% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average. The stock has surged 108.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests an increase of 10.9% and 10.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 212.7%, on average. The stock has increased 32.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a 4.9% and a 30.7% rise, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



The Gap, Inc. GPS sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.9%, on average. The stock has surged 211.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales and EPS suggests a decline of 0.3% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

