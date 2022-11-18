Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Down on Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 30, 2022), wherein quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. With this, the company’s bottom line beat the consensus mark in three of the last four consecutive quarters, while the top line surpassed for the third quarter.



Shares of this leading home furnishing retailer dropped 6.9% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 17. Although Williams-Sonoma reiterated its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance, it refrained from maintaining or updating guidance through fiscal 2024 owing to the macro uncertainty. This, along with earnings miss might have disappointed investors.



On a year-over-year basis, both earnings and revenues registered growth courtesy of the continuation of backlog order fulfillment, strong product margins and disciplined cost control amid a challenging environment.



Jeff Howie, chief financial officer of Williams-Sonoma, said, “Our bottom-line results demonstrate the power of our operating model to sustain merchandise margin and control SG&A expenses.”



Laura Alber, president and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, further added, “Although the macro backdrop has become more uncertain, we believe our strong positioning, growth initiatives, and culture of financial discipline will allow us to outperform in any environment.”

Earnings & Revenues

Non-GAAP earnings of $3.72 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 by 1.6%. The figure also increased 12% from $3.32 per share reported a year ago.



Revenues of $2.19 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.6% and grew 7.1% year over year. The impressive revenues were driven by strong growth across Pottery Barn and West Elm brands.



The company’s total comps increased 8.1% compared with 16.9% growth in the year-ago period. Comps in the Pottery Barn brand grew 19.6% compared with 15.9% growth in the prior-year quarter. Comps at West Elm increased 4.2% compared with 22.5% growth registered in the prior-year quarter.

Pottery Barn Kids and Teen’s comps declined 4.8% versus 16.9% growth in the year-ago quarter. Williams-Sonoma brand’s comps declined 1.5% against the 7.6% growth in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Highlights

The gross margin was 41.5%, down 220 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period. The downside was primarily caused by higher shipping and freight costs. And, merchandise margin remains flat year over year with occupancy deleverage of 30 bps.



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were 26% of net revenues compared with 27.5% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a decrease of 150 bps. Furthermore, the non-GAAP operating margin contracted 80 bps from the year-ago period to 15.5% for the quarter.

Financials

As of Oct 30, 2022, Williams-Sonoma reported cash and cash equivalents of $113.1 million compared with $850.3 million at the fiscal 2021-end. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $588.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, down $788.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Williams-Sonoma rewarded shareholders in the form of dividends (more than $165.3 million) and share repurchases (more than $841 million) during the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

WSM reiterates that fiscal 2022 net revenues to grow in mid-to-high single digits. It also expects the operating margin to be relatively in line with fiscal 2021.



Given the macro uncertainty, WSM did not update its guidance through fiscal year 2024.

