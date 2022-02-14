Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed at $153.18, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams-Sonoma as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.82, up 22.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.57 billion, up 11.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Williams-Sonoma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Williams-Sonoma is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.