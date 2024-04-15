Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Aids Portfolio With Michael Graves Design

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, facilitates on its commitment to offering functional, beautiful and accessible products. Abiding by its commitment, recently it collaborated with Michael Graves Design to create a new collection of bedroom furnishings and upholstery pieces.



The new home furnishings collection is courteously crafted to make life at home safer and more accessible. The collection will house products designed to serve a variety of communities, including the aged, and individuals with permanent, situational or temporary disabilities. This upholds the legacy of Michael Graves, who was celebrated for his commitment to Design for All.



The collection under the Pottery Barn and Michael Graves Design partnership is slated to launch in July 2024.



The company remains optimistic about the new collaboration of its brand portfolio, as it believes together with Michael Graves Design, the partnership will redefine the notion of accessible lifestyle furniture and functional enhancements that put safety first while celebrating beauty and quality.

Product Portfolio Enhancement Bodes Well

Williams-Sonoma leverages the market demand patterns for its brand portfolio, which serves a wide range of categories, aesthetics and life stages, and helps to stimulate its growth prospects despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.



Year to date, the company engaged in various collaborations, which aided it in diversifying its product portfolio and reaching new customers. It announced collaborations with the AERIN brand for two new exclusive collections under its namesake brand and Williams Sonoma Home, accompanied by a children’s home furnishings collection under the Pottery Barn Kids brand. It also collaborated with the interior designer, Billy Cotton, for a 25-piece collection of home pieces under West Elm, Deepika Padukone for a home furnishings collection under Pottery Barn, and lifestyle brand Lilly Pulitzer.



These exclusive collaborations, along with a digital app launch and new store additions, are aiding the company in diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market reach, thus positioning it well through 2024 and beyond.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products have surged 143.5% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 61.9% growth. The company’s expansion and product portfolio diversifying initiatives along with its focus on digitalization are aiding its growth prospects.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 715.6%, on average. The stock has surged 349.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 5.6% and 19.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. The stock has gained 1.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a 10.2% and a 22.3% rise, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.9%, on average. The stock has surged 135.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales and EPS suggests a decline of 0.3% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.