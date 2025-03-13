Williams-Sonoma Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Williams-Sonoma. Our analysis of options history for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 40 were puts, with a value of $3,083,132, and 3 were calls, valued at $108,806.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Williams-Sonoma over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Williams-Sonoma's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Williams-Sonoma's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $10.0 $10.0 $165.00 $496.0K 514 985 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.9 $8.9 $9.9 $165.00 $228.6K 514 128 WSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $22.6 $21.6 $21.6 $180.00 $216.0K 82 229 WSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $22.2 $20.8 $20.7 $185.00 $157.1K 2.9K 125 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.9 $19.9 $20.88 $185.00 $136.5K 2.9K 224

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (160 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (186) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (122) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen (46) as well as Mark & Graham and Greenrow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Williams-Sonoma, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Williams-Sonoma With a volume of 957,654, the price of WSM is down -6.14% at $164.16. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Williams-Sonoma

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $131.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Williams-Sonoma options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

