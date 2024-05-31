Williams-Sonoma Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Williams-Sonoma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $3,824,989, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $618,920.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $310.0 for Williams-Sonoma over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Williams-Sonoma options trades today is 603.0 with a total volume of 10,586.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Williams-Sonoma's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $23.3 $20.6 $21.5 $310.00 $3.0M 1.7K 1.4K WSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $87.5 $84.3 $85.57 $210.00 $342.2K 70 40 WSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $71.3 $68.3 $69.16 $230.00 $276.6K 0 40 WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $17.5 $17.0 $17.25 $280.00 $215.6K 0 947 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.3 $17.2 $17.28 $280.00 $206.2K 0 1.3K

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (156 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (45) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 714,024, the price of WSM is down by -0.11%, reaching $288.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Williams-Sonoma with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

