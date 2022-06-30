Williams-Sonoma Stocks Continues To Drop

Markets
(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade from the previous close, continuing a bearish trend since June 24. The stock has been moving alongside the US market which is down today.

There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement today. Currently, shares are trading at $109.19, down 5.95 percent from the previous close of $116.10 on a volume of 789,890. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $101.58-$223.32 on average volume of 1,562,941.

