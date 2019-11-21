Williams-Sonoma Stock Drops on Weak Earnings Report

The retailer saw a net revenue increase of 6.3% to $1.442 billion for the first three quarters of 2019, but it also saw an earnings-per-share decline.

Williams-Sonoma reported financial results for the third quarter late Thursday. The retailer saw a net revenue increase of 6.3% to $1.442 billion for the first three quarters of 2019, but it also saw an earnings-per-share decline.

Gross margins contracted slightly to 35.9% from 36.5% in last year’s third quarter, leading to a decline in net income to $74.7 million from $81.5 million. EPS declined to 94 cents from $1.00, based on generally accepted accounting principles, but rose to $1.02 from 95 cents on a non-GAAP basis. Diluted shares declined to 79.2 million from 81.6 million.

Chief Financial Officer Julie Whalen blamed tariffs for the gross margin contraction on the company’s conference call. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $1.415 billion. Williams-Sonoma stock (ticker: WSM) was down 4.8%, at $65.45, in after-hours trading. Shares had closed the day up 36.3% this year.

Some 66%, or nearly $1 billion, of Williams-Sonoma’s revenue comes from its Pottery Barn and West Elm units, which had comparable-brand revenue growth of 3.4% and 14.1%, respectively. The Williams-Sonoma division had comparable revenue decline of 2.1%.

Finally, the firm narrowed its EPS guidance for fiscal year 2019 to $4.65-$4.80 from $4.60-$4.80 and its revenue guidance to $5.77 billion-$5.9 billion from $5.74 billion-$5.9 billion. The consensus expectation is $5.85 billion.

Corrections & Amplifications

In the third quarter, Williams-Sonoma’s earnings per share declined to 94 cents from $1.00, based on generally accepted accounting principles, but rose to $1.02 from 95 cents on a non-GAAP basis. Diluted shares declined to 79.2 million from 81.6 million. In addition, net income declined to $74.7 million from $81.5 million in the same quarter last year. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said that EPS declined to 96 cents from $1.01 in the third quarter of 2018, that diluted shares declined to 77.9 million from 80.5 million, and that net income declined to $74,713 from $81,465.

