Williams-Sonoma Shares Rise After Reporting Q2 Earnings Above View

August 23, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) are rising more than 9% after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter.

Net earnings in the second quarter dropped to $201.51 million or $3.12 per share from $267.08 million or $3.87 per share in the same quarter a year ago, but beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.71 per share.

Quarterly revenue declined to $1.862 billion from $2.138 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.96 billion.

WSM, currently at $136.94, has traded in the range of $109.22 - $170.76 in the last 1 year.

