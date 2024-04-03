Williams-Sonoma Shares Are Under Heavy Accumulation By This Signal

Williams-Sonoma is One of the Most Accumulated Stocks

Institutional volumes reveal a powerful narrative. In the last year, WSM has enjoyed heavy Big Money buying, which we believe to be institutional accumulation.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in WSM stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of high-end discretionary names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a powerful tailwind going on with WSM.

Williams-Sonoma Fundamental Analysis

Notating heavy institutional support is one thing. When that occurs alongside a strong fundamental setup, pay attention. As you can see, WSM has had positive sales & EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+5.4%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+23.4%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +5.6%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. Williams-Sonoma is gaining due to the improving forward earnings picture.

Joining top fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

WSM has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That list only includes stocks with unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. This process showcases superstar opportunities every week.

Look how WSM performed when this signal hit. The blue bars below shows when WSM was a top pick…plotting a beautiful uptrend.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes is great way to size up the demand picture.

Most superstar stocks exhibit relentless buy signals.

Williams-Sonoma Price Prediction

The WSM rally reveals large Big Money buying along the way. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in WSM at the time of publication.

If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) or are a serious investor, take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

