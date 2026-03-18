Williams-Sonoma Sees Revenue Growth In FY26; Boosts Dividend 15% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) initiated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net revenue growth of 2.7 to 6.7 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 2 to 6 percent.

Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.

Williams-Sonoma's Board of Directors also authorized a 15% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.76 per common share, payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, WSM is trading on the NYSE at $186.32, up $4.09 or 2.24 percent.

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