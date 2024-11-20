News & Insights

Williams-Sonoma reports Q3 EPS $1.96, consensus $1.77

November 20, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.8B, consensus $1.78B. Reports Q3 comparable brand revenue down 2.9%. “We are pleased with the results of our third quarter, beating both top and bottom-line expectations. The quarter was driven by continued improvement in our sales trend, market-share gains, and strong profit. In Q3, our comp came in at -2.9%, with an operating margin of 17.8%, delivering a 7.1% increase in earnings per share to $1.96. Our operating results reflect the operational improvements that we have been focused on all year, and demonstrate the strength of our margin profile in a difficult environment,” said Laura Alber, president and CEO.

