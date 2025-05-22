Williams-Sonoma Reiterates FY25, Long-term Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) reiterated its guidance for the full-year 2025 even with absorbing incremental costs from the existing tariff environment.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects net revenue between a decline of 1.5 percent and a growth of 1.5 percent, with comparable brand revenue in the range of flat to 3.0 percent.

On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report revenue decline of 0.49 percent to $7.67 per share for the year.

Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.

