Williams-Sonoma Raises FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Home retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) on Thursday lifted its outlook for full year 2021. The company raised its annual outlook to 22-23 percent of net revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin to between 16.9-17.1 percent.

In the long run, the company expects annual net revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits with non-GAAP operating margin at least at fiscal year end 2021 levels. Williams-Sonoma said that the company's continued strong results, along with three key differentiators of in-house design, digital-first channel strategy and values, gives it confidence in these future growth indicators.

The company said that it is on track to achieve $10 billion in net revenues by 2024.

