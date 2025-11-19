Markets
WSM

Williams-Sonoma Q3 Earnings Rise; Backs FY2025 Outlook

November 19, 2025 — 09:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), an omni-channel specialty retailer, Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company reiterated its revenue outlook for fiscal 2025.

Quarterly earnings increased to $241.59 million or $1.96 per share from $237.26 million or $1.87 per share of the last year.

Revenue grew to $1.88 billion from $1.8 billion of the previous year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect net revenues in the range of plus 0.5% to plus 3.5%.

Additionally, the company said that it has authorized a buyback of $1 billion of its common stock and it will become effective once the firm's current stock repurchase program is fully utilized.

Currently, WSM shares were trading at $180.55, down 0.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.