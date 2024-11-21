Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $195 from $165 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $195 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said htey reported better than expected Q3 results and management once again proving their lower promotion strategy is working drove a strong reaction/squeeze.

