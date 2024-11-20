Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $194 from $156 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $194 from $156 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Beyond the “impressive headline EPS beat,” the firm sees “several positive nuggets embedded” in Q3 results, including mid-single digit percentage growth in Trade, high-teens growth in Contract, a new peak in customer service levels, and management optimism in managing potentially elevated tariffs. Retail peers have been rallying on the theme of “less-worse furniture category trends,” but “the shining star in today’s print” from Williams-Sonoma was “largely internal,” namely its disciplined margin maximization efforts, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WSM:
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Williams-Sonoma rises 28.9%
- Williams-Sonoma rises 23.2%
- Williams-Sonoma rises 24.5%
- Unusually active option classes on open November 20th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.