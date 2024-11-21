Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $190 from $165 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $190 from $165 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company beat Q3 expectations raised the low end of its 2024 sales guidance, and announced a new $1B share repurchase authorization, the analyst tells investors. While the firm sees it difficult to predict the timing of a rebound in furniture demand given high mortgage rates, Scotiabank continues to view the company as well positioned to outperform in the current landscape given its diversified business across brands and product categories.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WSM:
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $189 from $162 at RBC Capital
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $180 from $140 at Evercore ISI
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $195 from $165 at TD Cowen
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $175 from $135 at Wedbush
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $180 from $145 at Loop Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.