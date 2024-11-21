News & Insights

Stocks

Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $190 from $165 at Telsey Advisory

November 21, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $190 from $165 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company beat Q3 expectations raised the low end of its 2024 sales guidance, and announced a new $1B share repurchase authorization, the analyst tells investors. While the firm sees it difficult to predict the timing of a rebound in furniture demand given high mortgage rates, Scotiabank continues to view the company as well positioned to outperform in the current landscape given its diversified business across brands and product categories.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WSM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.